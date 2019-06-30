Gogglebox star June Bernicoff reveals heartbreaking details about late husband Leon's last wishes This is so sad...

With their shared sense of humour and clear affection for each other, June and Leon Bernicoff were one of the most entertaining couples on Channel 4's popular TV-watching reality show Gogglebox, so fans were devastated when Leon died in December 2017. Now June has revealed that his last show could have been even sadder, as he almost didn't appear at all.

The long-married couple were on the show from 2013 until 2017

Speaking to Graham Norton on his BBC Radio 2 show on Sunday, June said that her husband, who was 83, had been in such poor health that she wasn't sure if he would make it through filming. "He hadn't been very well over the weekend, and I suggested he didn't do it," she admitted. But Leon was determined not to let loyal viewers down, and told her, "'I'm sitting here in my Christmas jumper waiting to entertain the nation!'" She was clearly still entertained by the memory, adding, "Such a diva, really!"

June lost her husband days before Christmas 2017

She also told Graham that Leon was hopeful about his future right up until the end. "Next series I'll be on it, don't you worry," he told his wife of 63 years. Sadly though, he died just before Christmas. Asked to choose a song to pay tribute to him on the radio, June picked the ballad Somewhere, My Love by classic crooner Andy Williams.

The 81-year-old admitted earlier this year that since her husband's death, she's found it hard to relax and watch TV, as she associates it too much with spending time with Leon. She told The Mirror: "I don't watch much TV these days, if I'm honest. I find it difficult. I've been reading a lot more, or listening to the radio, but I just feel restless whenever I sit down to watch it. I find myself getting up to make a lot of cups of tea and I can't settle."

