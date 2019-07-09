Outlander star opens up about MAJOR change from the books Did you miss the book scene between Brianna, Claire and Jamie?

Filming is underway for Outlander season five, and if it's anything like season four, it could mean that the show makes several changes to the novel! Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna, has opened up about a major change from the books in which Brianna gave birth to baby Jemmy without her parents, Claire and Jamie, present at the birth.

Brianna welcomed baby Jemmy with her parents present

Defending the change from the novel to Entertainment Weekly, actress Sophie Skelton admitted that she understood why the book fans were disappointed, but explained: "I know. I can completely see why. Obviously from the book, that is a beautiful scene, and I think it would have been a lovely Fraser family moment. But I think, luckily we make up for that when Brianna comes out with Jemmy and she realises that Roger isn’t with them. They have that lovely little family moment there. Unspoken things are said, especially at the dinner table scene when Bree comes back in. The Frasers are really there to support each other."

Diana opened up about the changes from the book to the TV show

Sophie also opened up about meeting baby Jemmy for the first time after her harrowing storyline in season four, saying: "It also then gives her that moment, just her and Jemmy, when she feels she might not be able to accept him. Then that sort of motherly love comes out of her and she realizes that she can accept this baby no matter who the father is."

Diana previously told Town and Country: "I actually understand what an adaptation is. The show is beautiful, it’s wonderfully made, but it is less spacious than a book. When I write a book, I’m god. I can do anything and I can do it at whatever length I like, with whatever impact. The show actually cannot do that."

