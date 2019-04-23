Outlander star looks totally different in Trust Me - did you spot him? Richard's having a seriously busy time at the moment!

BBC's new drama, Trust Me, aired for the first time last Tuesday, and will continue on Tuesday night at 9pm. However, did you spot a member of Outlander's main cast among the hospital staff on the show? Richard Rankin, who plays Brianna's husband Roger MacKenzie on the hit period drama, plays Dr Alex Kiernan in the new medical drama. Speaking about his new role, Richard said: "As part of a richly drawn and intriguing ensemble of new characters, it's going to be a lot of fun bringing Alex to life."

Richard is having a seriously busy time at the moment as he is also filming season five of Outlander. Chatting to Radio Times about what to expect from the upcoming series, he said; "Season five, we essentially pick up where we left them. There's a little passage of time, but there's a lot going on for all of the characters, and there's a lot of new relationships to be forged." The show's official Twitter account shared a first look at the new series on mid-April, writing: "Your first photo from Season 5 is here, clan! #Outlander. Hello? 911? We'd like to report an emergency. Our heart rate still hasn't gone down from looking at this photo and it's been over an hour."

The new snap shows a loved-up Jamie and Claire spending quality time together, and the show's star Catriona Balfe tweeted it, writing: "Just a couple of kids… 20+ years in." Speaking about the upcoming series, Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht said: "Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World."

