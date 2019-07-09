Why Jill Halfpenny was 'exhausted from crying' after filming BBC's new drama Dark Money The drama is a harrowing look at abuse in Hollywood

BBC One's harrowing new drama Dark Money premiered on Monday night, and fans were quick to discuss the disturbing show on social media. The series follows a working class family who discover that their son, a talented young actor, was abused on the set of a Hollywood film, and are paid off to keep quiet about the incident.

Jill plays Isaac's mum, Sam

Jill Halfpenny plays the young boy's mum in the drama, and opened up about filming the show to The Mirror, explaining: "At the end of a day like that, you're so exhausted from crying that your face is like a dried-up leaf. You just want to literally flop on the bed or the sofa.Your body doesn't know that what it went through isn't real, so your body has felt the trauma. So even though you're telling your brain, 'I'm acting', your body still feels like it's been through something traumatic."

The first episode premiered on BBC on Monday

She continued to the BBC: "There's a decision that Isaac makes which is he doesn't want anyone to know [about the abuse]. Of course, as parents you want to feel like you'd do everything possible to protect your child, but in some ways it suits Sam and Manny that he doesn't want anyone to know, because they can then just put it in a box, and see if they can survive doing it that way."

Discussing the show on Twitter, one fan wrote: "This is uncomfortable viewing. But shows exactly what is wrong with a criminal system where money can buy silence and derail justice #DarkMoney." Another person added: "Just watched #DarkMoney from last night. How many people must be out there suffering in silence. It's heartbreaking and scary. Smiles can hide such sadness."

