Cheryl is returning to TV for this special reason She'll be in great company...

Cheryl Cole is making a big return to TV, and as she shared on Wednesday, she couldn't be more delighted. The singer, 36, posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram account that appeared to have been taken in a dressing room and revealed the big news in the caption.

READ MORE: Cheryl delights fans as Bear's voice is heard for the very first time

She wrote: " I am SO excited to tell you that I will be a guest judge on the first ever series of UK Drag Race!!!!!... I am such a huge fan of the show and can not wait to watch our UK queens make their mark! Coming soon to @bbcthree... Gentlemen Start your engines and may the best woman win [woman in tiara emoji] @dragraceukbbc #dragraceuk." The photo showed her wearing a striking neon green suit with a cropped top and gold choker, looking suitably fabulous for the new gig.

Cheryl shot to fame on competition reality show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002

Her followers reacted with instant enthusiasm, commenting, "Queeeen," and "BEST NEWS EVER," while make up artist Andrew Gallimore channelled RuPaul, saying, "Shantay, you stay!!!!" Some familiar faces weighed in too, with Amanda Holden leaving a heart on the post and Rochelle Humes adding "Yasssssss."

Over the last 11 years, RuPaul's Drag Race has become an iconic programme on American television, but this is the first time it's ventured over to the British side of the pond. It was announced earlier this year that Ru and his right-hand-woman Michelle Visage would be making the trip to find the UK equivalent of Trixie Mattel and Sasha Velour, with Graham Norton and Alan Carr alternating the third judging spot. Previously-announced guest judges for the series include former Spice Girl Geri Horner, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones.

She appeared as a judge on The X-Factor

RELATED: Cheryl reveals 'extreme' diet and fitness regime and it's not for the faint-hearted

Although it's a new challenge for Cheryl, she was a popular judge on The X-Factor and of course shot to fame on a talent show herself: ITV's Popstars:The Rivals, which led to the formation of Girls Aloud. She then went on to record four albums as a solo artist and shares a son, two-year-old Bear, with One Direction star Liam Payne.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.