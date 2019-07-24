Love Island reveals FOUR contestants will be dumped from the island It's really coming to an end, isn't it?!

It's starting to get real now! It has been revealed that just one but TWO couples with be leaving the Love Island villa on Wednesday night's episode – but which couples will it be? The last few days of the popular ITV show, which concludes on Monday 29 July, has been Greg and Amber, Anna and Jordan, Greg and Amber, Tommy and Mollie-Mae, Ovie and India and Curtis and Maura and Harley and Chris find romance with one another, so who will be going home?

Anna and Jordan fell out after Jordan admitted that he liked India

Tuesday night's episode saw plenty of drama break out between Jordan and Anna when Jordan admitted that he had started to have feelings for India, just a few days after asking Anna to be his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Curtis revealed he was annoyed at Maura when she broke his trust and told Anna the truth about Jordan's feelings for India – but will they be the ones to go? Anna was also furious at Curtis for advising Jordan to explore his relationship with India, telling him: "I don't know if you're a good person. A good person would never tell someone to do that to their other half. Do you not care about me one tiny bit? I've been living with you for two months."

The other islanders had fun during the baby challenge

Ahead of the dumping, the islanders will finally take part in the baby challenge, which sees them trying to take care of several little bundles of joy. Anna certainly wasn't pleased to take part in the challenge, saying: "I don’t want a baby with him [Jordan]… I don’t know whose baby that is, because it’s not mine. He probably doesn’t even know whose baby it is himself." The other couples named their fake babies, with Chris and Harley calling their 'daughter' Penny-Sue Tinkerbell, while Molly and Tommy called their son Tommy Junior, and India and Ovie went with 'Raymond Junior.' During the challenge, Curtis hosted a 'daddy-dance' class for the boys.

