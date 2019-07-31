Jamie Lomas to return to Hollyoaks as bad boy Warren Fox Warren Fox is back!

Jamie Lomas has confirmed that he will be returning to Hollyoaks as the villainous Warren Fox. The 44-year-old, who was the runner-up on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2017, joked that "trouble wasn't far behind" following Warren's cameo appearance on the soap this week. He said: "Warren is back in the village and when the Fox is back, trouble isn't far behind him. The village best be on their toes because there is plenty of unfinished business."

The popular soap's executive producer, Bryan Kirkwood, said: "Warren Fox is one of our greatest ever characters and our most dynamic, complex villain. Jamie Lomas is a leading man who we can’t wait to have back." Warren appeared on an episode of Hollyoaks in late July after Sienna was reunited with her twins, Sophie and Sebastian. However, she was then convinced that they weren't really hers, and it turns out that Warren is behind the deception and plans to take the children to Spain, where she'll never be able to see them again. The star's first full-time scenes will air in the New Year.

Speaking about Warren returning to the show, the actress who plays Sienna, Anna Passey, told Metro: "It would be an interesting avenue to explore – they were a brilliant couple together, such a great time. But what he did to her was obviously the most awful and hurtful thing that anyone could do to anyone so I think it would be interesting to see that conflict of him being back in her life. Under the hate of what he did, she still might have these feelings for him – she would be torn between loving him and wanting to kill him."

