Game of Thrones script FINALLY explains major moment in finale We finally have some answers!

Game of Thrones season eight might not have been for everyone, but it received a record breaking number of Emmy nominations in 2019, including Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for it's finale, The Iron Throne. As such, the full script from the episode is now available on the Emmy Awards website, and it finally answers one of the biggest questions fans had after watching the episode; just why did Drogon melt the Iron Throne?

Drogon melted the Iron Throne

While some fans speculated that Drogon understood it was the desire for the throne that corrupted his 'mother', Daenerys, the script reveals a much simpler revelation. It reads: "Drogon wants to burn the world but he will not kill Jon. He breathes fire on the back wall, blasting down what remains of the great red blocks of stone. We look over Jon’s shoulder as the fire sweeps toward the throne - not the target of Drogon’s wrath, just a dumb bystander caught up in the conflagration."

Fans had a mixed reaction to the finale

The description continues: "We look through the blades of the throne as the flames engulf it, and blast the wall behind it. We see the throne in the flames, turning red, then white, then beginning to lose its form. We get tight shots of the details melting in silhouette: the armrests, the iconic fan of swords on the backrest. The fire stops. The smoke clears revealing a puddle of smouldering slag where the throne once stood. Who will sit on the Iron Throne? No one."

Fans had a mixed response to the revelation, with one writing: "So the script confirmed that Drogon burned the throne by accident, because it was on his way. The people who were saying that he burned the throne because he realised that it was what really killed Dany had a better idea than D&D. At least it could have been a logical explanation." Another person added: "Dumb scene gets even dumber as Drogon didn't even mean to melt the iron throne, it was just an innocent bystander."

