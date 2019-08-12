Emmerdale actress Sandra Marvin to leave soap after two years We'll miss Jessie Dingle!

Sandra Marvin has confirmed that she will be leaving Emmerdale after two years in the role of Jessie Dingle,. Taking to Twitter, Sandra revealed that she would be joining the play The Thunder Girls along with Beverley Callard, Coleen Nolan and Carol Harrison, writing: "So it's out... I'm leaving the lovely Dales, and will be joining the fabulous @TheThunderGirls this September. I've had the most amazing time on @emmerdale with some incredible people. Also thank you to all the #Emmerdale fans for you support! You really are the best!"

Sandra has joined The Thunder Girls

Fans were quick to offer their support, with one person writing: "All the best Sandra always enjoyed you singing to me on set." Another person added: "But but but why??? You're really leaving this little precious and innocent face...... and April? And your boys are gonna run wild if mama bear ain't there to bang their heads together." A third person tweeted: "Good luck Sandra!! I hope it goes really well, I’m sure it will be great."

Jessie Dingle has had a very busy time over her two years in Emmerdale farm, including being fired from her job as a headteacher thanks to Maya Stepney, having to deal with her sons fighting one another, and even being held hostage and shot. Playing at The Lowry, The Thunder Girls follows a former girl band from the 80s who were torn apart until their lead singer, Chrissie, quit to become a solo artist. The synopsis reads: "At the reunion dinner from hell, Chrissie tries to reunite the band to salvage herself from bankruptcy after being conned out of her fortune by her toyboy husband. But is there a price which can heal the wounds? Or maybe some friendships never die, even if you want them to? 30 years later, can lightning strike twice?"

