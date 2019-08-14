Shirley Ballas gives fans a glimpse of her epic Strictly wardrobe We can't wait to see what she's chosen!

Strictly Come Dancing's head judge Shirley Ballas has never looked less than fabulous and that trend looks set to continue, if her latest Instagram post is any indication. The former dancer shared a short video to her account on Wednesday afternoon. In it, she greeted fans following her first wardrobe fitting with the show's stylist, Alexandria Reid.

The video started with a brief shot of glittering dresses and then panned to a clothing rail on which just a couple of items were still hanging, one of them a pretty pink dress. The glamorous 58-year-old stood in front of a large window in her robe, heels, and handbag, hair perfectly coiffed and make up expertly applied, and explained what she and her team had been up to.

Former dancer Shirley is known for her classic glamour

"Alexandra and I have had a Strictly fitting for all the lovely, lovely evening dresses and for the results shows and everything else that's coming up," she said. In case it wasn't evident from her enthusiastic delivery, Shirley clarified that the fitting had gone well, adding, "What a successful morning we had. Alex just brought the most spectacular clothes of different types. Let me know what you think what you see them."

She captioned the video: "@alexandriastylist @amschela @bbcstrictly well what a successful morning trying on my Strictly wardrobe. Amazing dresses for the main show and lovely results clothes. Loving my new purse oh la la. Hope everyone is getting excited. Looking forward to the Strictly Experience and welcoming my friend @motsimabuse glitz glamour and sequins galore. #dresses #strictly #dance #music #fashion #dressup #feelgood #happy #friends #stylist."

Shirley has been head judge on Strictly since 2017

Her followers loved it, responding: "You look fabulous darling, legs to die for," "Wow all those clothes look absolutely amazing and you look so stunning and I can't wait till Strictly starts," and "Can’t wait to see your frocks this season!!!!" South African former ballroom champion Motsi Mabuse was one of the first to comment, saying: "You look sooooo good… wow!"

She will join the judging line up for the first time this year following the departure of Darcey Bussell. Shirley is a relative newcomer to the show herself, taking over the top spot in 2017 after Len Goodman left, but she has proved a dynamic and popular presence. This year's celebrity participants have been revealed over the course of the last few weeks, and include 80s TV presenter Anneka Rice, Rupaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and Paralympic table tennis champion Will Bayley.

