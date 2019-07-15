The Kingsman: The Secret Service prequel trailer is here and it looks AMAZING *Pre-orders cinema tickets*

Fans of Kingsman: The Secret Service, listen up! The first teaser trailer for the popular film series' upcoming prequel, The King's Man, is here – and even though there is no Colin Firth to be seen, we think it looks epic! The official synopsis for the upcoming film reads: "As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man."

The film has an all-star cast, including Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander and Charles Dance. Discussing the new trailer, one person wrote: "I didn't see it coming. It looks intriguing." Another person added: "Looks pretty good, can't wait to see how it all began before Taron Egerton came, and the secret service." A third person commented: "When I first heard of a prequel movie without Taron Egerton, I wasn't interested to be honest. However after watching this trailer, I'm definitely intrigued. The WW1 setting looks like it'll work well."

Ralph plays Herbert Kitchener

Taron Egerton will be missing from the prequel, and previously opened up about his work on the two films, telling GQ: "Without ever wishing to seem ungrateful for the Kingsman thing, much as I love the films, especially the first, I will always feel like something of an imposter in that world… I've never been that guy. I'm just not. I'm the guy who was playing Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors when he was 17." Taron has had a seriously busy time since his breakout role in the franchise, most recently playing Elton John in the critically acclaimed biopic, Rocketman.

