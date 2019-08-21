Fleabag's Andrew Scott to star in His Dark Materials – can you guess who he will be playing? Can you guess who Andrew will be playing?

Andrew Scott, AKA the Hot Priest from Fleabag, is joining one of BBC's most exciting shows, His Dark Materials. Although filming has wrapped up for season one of the fantasy show, the BBC confirmed that Andrew would be joining the cast of season two, where he will be playing Doctor Stanislaus Grumman.

BBC shared a snap of Andrew on the set

Those who have read The Subtle Knife will know that Stanislaus is an explorer and a Shaman who helps Lyra and Will Parry on their adventures in the second novel. However, the twist is (and spoiler alert to those who haven't read the books), the character is actually John Parry, Will's father who accidentally finds himself trapped in Lyra's world and unable to return to his wife and son.

The official Twitter account for the show tweeted a snap of Lin Manuel Miranda, who plays Lee Scoresby, posing with Andrew, and quoted the novel to reveal the exciting news. They wrote: "So I have summoned you here, and you are to fly me northwards When Lee Scoresby met Jopari." Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: "Wait, you're saying Andrew Scott is playing John Parry?! OMG OMG OMG OMG," while another person added: "How can the casting of #HisDarkMaterials just get better and better? I am so excited about this. Couldn't imagine a better John Parry!"

Andrew will join season two of the show

Speaking about the show to Metro, director Otto Bathurst revealed that they had changed some elements of the novel in the adaptations. He said: "[His Dark Materials] has been interesting, as we are twisting that a little bit. We're not twisting it, but we are modernising it a little bit, making it feel a little bit more accessible. The books are quite Victoriana in their fantasy, but it's pretty on the nose – there are a lot of fans of that book and it's a great book so why mess with it?"

