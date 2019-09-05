Strictly Come Dancing 2019 pairings revealed - catch up on all the launch show news All the confirmed couples, as it happens

At long last, Strictly launch night is upon us! It's finally time to find out which professional dancer each of the 15 celebrities will be paired up with, so keep your eyes glued as we reveal tonight's couple announcements as they happen. We can't wait to see the professional dancers put this year's celebs through their paces. Famous faces taking part in the 17th series include Jamie Laing, Emma Barton and Catherine Tyldesley, now let's find out who's going to be waltzing across the ballroom together.

David James and Nadiya Bychkova

David is a world-class footballer who's played for the likes of Liverpool, West Ham and Aston Villa, but how well will his skills transfer from pitch to dancefloor? James told the BBC that he's "really excited to be on Strictly this year" - and we're certain pro dancer Nadiya is going to turn all that excitement into something very something special indeed. We can't wait to see them tackle the Foxtrot!

James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk

The former rowing World Champion was ecstatic to be joining the Strictly cast, and we imagine he's equally excited to be paired up with the very talented Luba! In August, James spoke out about his Strictly slot, saying: "Having spent so many years mucking around in a rowing boat with big men in tight lycra, it’s time I learned a new skill. I need to apologise to my kids in advance for the embarrassment." James, you're paired with Luba! It's more likely your kids will be bursting with pride once they see you take to the ballroom floor.

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara

Will is a 31-year-old table tennis pro, and currently the World Table Tennis Paralympic champion! When it was first announced that he'd be joining team Strictly, the sportsman said: "I'm so proud to be on the show, it's my family's favourite show. I have no dance experience at all, but I hope I can do well. I want to inspire people with a disability - that would mean a lot to me. I want to prove to people I can do this." Who better to help him than the flawless Janette?

Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell

Let's hear it for Dev and Dianne! The Radio 1 presenter and the flame-haired Strictly pro are going to be facing the 17th series together, and we're sure they're going to go far. Last year Dianne and her boyfriend Joe Sugg reached the show's final, but could 2019 be the year she actually takes the Glitterball home? We'll have to wait and see – but we definitely have a good feeling about it.

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones

The sixth Strictly contestant to be announced was BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell, who will be dancing his way through the series with the fierce Katya Jones – how exciting! What did Mike have to say about his involvement in the hit show? He explained: "It feels like a weird dream. I am flying the flag for dad dancers." We're sure that Katya will soon have him strutting his stuff.

Jamie Laing and Oti Mabuse

Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing would have been paired with the amazing Oti, but unfortunately, Jamie has been forced to drop out of Strictly due to an injury - which means Oti will be getting a new partner. Keep your eyes peeled!

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden

CBBC presenter Karim and professional dancer Amy are a dream pairing. Karim has said that he's excited to be "Strictlified", and in our opinion there's no better woman for the job than Amy. Karim added that "the more flamboyant" his experience on the BBC show is "the better" and we're sure 28-year-old Amy can help with that. Bring on the Rumba!

Chris Ramsey and Karen Clifton

For the first time in his life, comedian Chris will want to keep the laughs at bay when he takes to the stage with none other than Karen Clifton over the coming weeks. That shouldn't be a problem considering he's paired with Venezuelan Karen, whose Mumba has earned her the title of World Champion. Popcorn at the ready!

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard

Put your hands together for YouTube star Saffron and fan favourite AJ! Over the summer Saffron announced that she was "really excited to go on the Strictly journey and feeling very grateful for the opportunity!" She added: "I’m looking forward to learning all of the dances, finding out who my partner is, getting to wear the costumes and to just experience this once in a lifetime opportunity." Well now she knows who her partner is she can start focusing on those dance moves! We all know AJ can get an audience on their feet.

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice

A match made in heaven, Michelle even told Lorraine back in August that "I'm Italian, so I would love to [to be paired with] Giovanni." Well, Michelle, it looks like dreams do come true – and we can't wait to see that fiery Italian chemistry set the dance floor alight. The Ru Paul Drag Race star added that she "can't wait to be dramatic and as amazing as I can be. I am 50 and I want to be representing women of the age". If it's drama you're after, Michelle, there's no better dancer to be paired with than Giovanni.

Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton

When she was seven, Anneka was sent home from a ballet class for being "hopelessly uncoordinated", but we're sure Kevin will make an excellent dancer out of her yet – after all it was only last year that the 36-year-old dancer won the show with his now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley! We're rooting for you, Anneka and Kevin!

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke

Yes, you heard right. EastEnders Emma Barton is going to be dancing with Anton Du Beke this season! Not bad, Emma, not bad at all. Emma has described herself as being "the biggest Strictly fan on the planet," so it must be an absolute dream come true to find out that she's dancing alongside Strictly veteran Anton. This is going to be a season to remember!

Alex Scott and Neil Jones

Former professional footballer Alex Scott MBE has been paired with Neil! The 34-year-old is a sports pundit, presenter and was a former professional footballer for England and Arsenal. When the announcement was made that she'd be joining Strictly, Alex said: "I am absolutely buzzing to be signed up to Strictly. It's the show I've always wanted to do and I can't believe I'm finally going to be part of it. I’m super excited, but also terrified at the same time... The football pitch is a bit less glam than the ballroom, but I’m ready to try the sequins and dresses!" Don't worry Alex, we're sure Neil will go easy on you. Or maybe not…

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe

Catherine is best known for playing Eva Price on Coronation Street and recently starred in the Channel 5 series 15 Days, but her latest gig on Strictly is certainly going to put her through her paces - especially if her partner Johannes Radebe has anything to do with it. Johnnes, 31, joined the show in 2018 and has left audiences spellbound on a number of occasions, with Latin dancing his speciality! The Salsa is calling…

Viscountess Weymouth, Emma Thynn and Aljaž Škorjanec

Chef, model and philanthropist – now Emma can add dancer to her long list of impressive titles. When Emma was announced as the eighth celebrity contestant to join the Strictly cast she told the BBC: "I am so excited, just hearing the theme tune then has set my heart racing. It's unbelievable, I'm so excited." Well Emma, we're sure your heart is going to be racing that little bit more once the hot-footed Aljaž gets you in the dance studio – he's known for his speedy moves!

