EXCLUSIVE: Catherine Tyldesley reveals how she REALLY felt when she found out who her Strictly partner was We knew it!

It's official! Catherine Tyldesley has been paired with professional dancer Johannes Radebe, and she exclusively spoke to HELLO! about the first thing that went through her head when she heard the news. Catherine admitted that she was "absolutely thrilled to bits," adding: "Not only is he a phenomenal dancer and performer, he is held in the highest regard by all the other dancers and all the crew – and that speaks volumes. We got on from day one. So I couldn't have been any happier." It sounds like a match made in heaven!

The Corrie star also spoke about their friendship, and we're already jealous of how much fun it sounds like they're having! The 35-year-old elaborated: "We get on like a house on fire. From start to finish we did nothing but laugh. We're already getting into trouble for laughing. I'm really looking forward to getting to know him more and spending more time with him."

Catherine is so excited about the show!

Catherine's excitement over the Strictly pairings had been building all summer long, so she must be over the moon to finally know who she's going to be dancing with throughout the season.

MORE: Strictly's Catherine Tyldesley reveals sweet advice Gemma Atkinson gave her

In August the former Coronation Street star replied to a fan on Twitter who asked her the all-important question, "Who are you hoping for?" Catherine responded: "Anyone that will have me," followed by three crying with laughter face emojis.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 35-year-old later admitted that the excitement of rehearsing with all the professionals had her eager to find out who her partner was going to be. She said: "I can't wait to find out who my partner is. I mean I'm grateful for anybody that will have me. Anybody with a bit of patience that loves food, we're winning – I'm so excited!"

Catherine's lovely family

Strictly marks a return to the limelight for Catherine, who left Coronation Street in June 2018 to spend more time with her personal trainer husband Tom Pitford and their son Alfie, who is now four. But how is Catherine going to manage her hectic family life while she's on the show? The answer is simple – she's just going to make her dance partner Johannes a part of the clan! Catherine joked that she's going to "adopt" the professional dancer, and added that: "Tom met him the other day and Alfie's been sending him videos. Alfie's really excited because Johannes is really tall, and Alfie is excited about being lifted up and being spun round. He's going to be coming to the training sessions! Tom's already said that he's going to cook a meal for Johannes." How sweet!

MORE: Catherine Tyldesley reveals that her husband is being teased over the dreaded Strictly curse

Catherine announced on This Morning that she was joining the Strictly line-up, and it seems her son has been getting in the dancing spirit as well. Catherine said: "I literally can’t dance, I love to dance on a night out if I’ve had a couple of drinks and me and Alfie silly dance in the kitchen but that’s it." We're sure you'll be great, Catherine!

STAY TUNED FOR NEWS OF OUR EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH CATHERINE, IN A FUTURE EDITION OF HELLO!