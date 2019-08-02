Outlander star Sam Heughan announces exciting news Heres something we can do during Droughtlander!

Since it was recently revealed that Outlander season five won't be released until 2020, Sam Heughan has revealed some amazing news to help us pass the time! The actor, who plays Jamie Fraser in the hit Amazon Prime series, has revealed that he will be beginning a podcast with his co-star, Graham McTavish, which will focus on Scottish history and culture. Jamie would be proud! The official description reads: "Based on the Scottish Clans, their history, culture and the landscape of Scotland... if these two don't get lost or drunk. Or both."

Sam will be starting the podcast with Graham

Sam shared a snap of himself with Graham on Instagram, and captioned: "Ready to join us in Clan Lands?" Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: "Can't wait to learn more about the Scottish clans with you guys! It's going to be amazing." Another person added: "Yes! My Nova Scotian, Scottish, kilt loving heart is very excited. Oh and not to mention my Mac Lean heritage."

The actor plays Jamie Fraser on Outlander

READ: Will Jamie's ghost FINALLY be explained in Outlander season five?

Starz network boss Jeffrey Hirsch previously revealed that fans will still have a while to wait for the new season of Outlander while chatting at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. He explained: "The delay is mainly due to scheduling at the network. The decision behind everything that we do in terms of our programming schedule, obviously, is based on delivery schedules. We try to have something on the air to serve that premium female audience. So we have some shows coming before that serve the Power audience." The series follows a 20th century woman, Claire, who falls through time while on holiday in Scotland, only to find herself in 1743. While trying to find a way back home, she falls in love with highlander Jamie, and the pair set about changing the course of history together.

READ: Outlander season five release date revealed and fans won't be pleased!