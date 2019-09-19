Former Strictly star Danny John-Jules talks about time backstage on show The Red Dwarf actor was partnered on Strictly with pro Amy Dowden

Strictly Come Dancing is coming back soon - and we can't wait! And on Wednesday evening, former contestant Danny John-Jules, who was partnered with Amy Dowden during the 2018 series of the show, reminisced about his time on the show. Speaking on the red carpet at the World Fashion Awards, Danny revealed that behind-the-scenes, he enjoyed nothing more than relaxing in his dressing gown - so much so - that if he could have stolen it - he would have! Talking to HELLO! when asked what item he would have taken with him, he said: "The dressing gown, you didn't see that did you - mine had a target on the back!"

Former Strictly star Danny John-Jules had a favourite item of clothing backstage at the show

Danny very much enjoyed his time on the show, but found himself in the midst of a media storm after reports claimed that he had fought with Amy during rehearsals. The speculation only exacerbated when he decided not to appear on It Takes Two with Amy following their exit from the show. Speaking about what really happened in the final weeks of appearing on the reality show, Danny told The Sun: "With me and Amy, it was always professional. I came in professional and I left professional." He continued: "As many times as I had Amy dripping off me and I was dripping off her, at no point did we ever have a conversation that wasn't about dance. I didn't have to broadcast what happened. I didn't want to wash anybody's dirty laundry in public. I did everything truthfully and honestly and I wouldn't do anything differently."

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares unseen video of Harper backstage at LFW

Danny was partnered with pro dancer Amy Dowden

READ: Gemma Atkinson shares must-see video of daughter Mia meeting her pet dogs for first time

He added that he hadn't realised that Strictly was a reality TV show at the time, explaining: "I was expecting [the backlash] because people always talk [expletive] about me. But I did exactly what I was hired to do and what I promised to do, which was to dance my [expletive] off. I was never told the dancing show was reality TV, but I found out it was one once I was on it. I was the oldest person there, including the professionals, but still excelled beyond and above the call of duty. I have no regrets."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.