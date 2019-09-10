Lisa Riley showcases glamorous makeover ahead of Emmerdale return Mandy Dingle will be back on Emmerdale!

Ahead of her highly-anticipated return to Emmerdale, actress Lisa Riley shared a glamourous picture from her dressing room. Thanking the beauty team for her little makeover, the 43-year-old – who is reprising her role as Mandy Dingle on Tuesday – said: "So grateful to Sarah #emmerdalemakeup @emmerdalemakeup @emmerdale for doing my makeup yesterday for @thismorning behind the scenes in the makeup truck...."

Fans of the star immediately rushed to share their excitement over her return, with one follower writing: "It's great to see you back on Emmerdale Lisa." Another remarked: "Looking forward to seeing you back at Emmerdale." A third follower stated: "Welcome back to Emmerdale and thanks for your honesty diet book. Lost 16kgs so far!! It's brilliant." A fourth post read: "Cannot wait until your back on Emmerdale, saw you on This Morning and was like yeesss." [sic]

MORE: Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher reveals he's already exhausted as he begins training with Oti Mabuse

Lisa's character, Mandy, was last seen on the soap in January when she and her son Vinny headed to the Dales, 17 years after Lisa initially left the soap. Mandy bowed out with a huge bombshell after revealing that Bear Wolf was her ex-husband Paddy Dingle's biological father, and the wrestler has since gone on to become a permanent character in the show.

GALLERY: Kate Middleton and Mary Berry share a sweet joke at Back to Nature garden in Woking

In July, an Emmerdale spokesperson told HELLO! and other publications at the show's press day: "We are very excited about this. Mandy Dingle and her son Vinny are coming back to the village and they are coming back with scandal and everything going on. It's going to be very fun and colourful as she makes herself at home in the Dingle household." Producers also hinted that this time Lisa's return will be for good. They added: "For the moment she is back with us and we are working on a storyline."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.