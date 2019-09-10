Primark drops a Peaky Blinders fashion collection - and fellas can even get a Tommy Shelby makeover in-store Is your other half obsessed with Peaky Blinders? This is the certified way to get the Thomas Shelby look…

When Peaky Blinders hit our screens, the Shelby family's three-piece suits - in literally 50 shades of grey - and infamous undercut hairstyles unexpectedly took the nation by storm. Starting off as a Halloween costume phenomenon, the Shelby clan's style started infiltrating its way into everyday fashion, one peaky hat at a time - and we're here to tell you that it's here to stay, all thanks to Primark's new collaboration with the award-winning BBC show.

Answering all our Peaky outfit desires, the high street store has teamed up the Peaky Blinders series to bring a range of menswear. No longer will we have to search the web on a lengthy quest to find a 'peaky blinder style' item of clothing - ideal for the upcoming Halloween season too if you're not one for a full-on costume - and with prices ranging from £8 for tees and £12 sweats, this Peaky Blinders themed collection means you'll still have some extra change left over for a trip to The Garrison.

And Where better to launch this collaboration than in the city where it all unfolds, none other than Birmingham itself, which also happens to be the location of Primarks flagship store - a collab made in heaven? We think so.

Oh, and it gets better. Ever flirted with the idea of a Peaky undercut? Well, now is a better time than any to try it! The Birmingham based store, has a 900sq ft MLLS X Primark barbershop run by stylist Joe Mills, which is located on the lower ground floor in the menswear department.

As of now, you will be able to get your own Shelby haircut, or, if you're not quite ready to commit to the hair razor why not go for a different type of Shelby Shave as the 1920s-style salon is also offering wet shaves AND facials. Joe says: “Peaky Blinders has had a huge impact on men’s grooming – from undercuts to disconnected textures – and our team will ensure you can have the iconic haircuts.” Now we can't help but request a womenswear range, by order of the Peaky Blinders!