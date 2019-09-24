Anneka Rice reveals real reason why she didn't wear a dress on Strictly Come Dancing Anneka Rice has confirmed she is planning to wear a dress for the Waltz on Saturday

Anneka Rice rocked a pair of trousers in the opening episode of Strictly, and has now revealed why! The star chatted about the decision, and explained that she didn't wear a dress for the opening show of Strictly Come Dancing because she isn't interested in them. The TV presenter, who is partnered with Kevin Clifton in the new series of the hugely popular dance show, explained: "Even my wedding dress, I am not joking, I didn't see it the day before," she explained. "I am just not interested Poor Vicky [Gill, Strictly's costume designer], the chats I've had with Vicky."

Anneka wore trousers in the first episode

However, the 60-year-old has confirmed that she will be wearing a dress when she dances the Waltz on Saturday. Chatting about agreeing to do the show, she said: "It's taken me 15 years to say yes to this programme, they would go 'what about it'. This year I feel like I am on a gap year, I am a bit reckless. I am where the adventure is taking me."

Anneka has revealed she will wear a dress for the Waltz

The pair performed for the first time on Saturday, and scored 14 points from the judges. Discussing their low score afterwards, Kevin looked on the bright side, telling his partner: "Two threes and two fours. We don't want to be really good on week one with nowhere to go." Kevin's girlfriend and the winner of 2018's Strictly, Stacey Dooley, also shared her support for Anneka on It Takes Two, explaining: "I am completely obsessed with Anneka, she's like a beautiful, mad, excited aunt. She's so, so, so, lovely. She said I can go around her house and have casserole." Anneka also revealed that the pair had been chatting, explaining: "I FaceTimed Stacey asking her how she felt on day one, I have a huge support system."

