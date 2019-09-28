Benidorm actress Sherrie Hewson confirms a movie is coming after show's cancellation Fans of Benidorm will be jumping for joy

Fans of the hit ITV comedy show Benidorm will be delighted to hear that it is set for a big-screen return! Actress Sherrie Hewson confirmed that it is being made into a movie following its cancellation after ten series in April 2018. The 69-year-old actress, who played Joyce Temple Savage, revealed that filming is expected to start in 2020.

"I know it’s quite sad that Benidorm is gone but we are going to make a film and I assume there will be another tour. Benidorm will never die," she told The Sun. "We’ll make it next year. We used to go out at the beginning of March and finish at the end of July and a film will only take eight weeks so it’ll be good. It’s such a wonderful show and I love Joyce Temple Savage. I love everyone in it – we all keep in touch."

Sherrie confirmed filming will begin in 2020

Last year, Benidorm creator Derren Litten confirmed that the ITV comedy had been axed. In a message posted on Twitter, Derren thanked fans for all their support as he broke the sad news. He wrote: "Crazy to think Wednesday will be the last episode of Benidorm! I created the series over 11 years ago, wrote it, guest starred in it and ended up directing it. It's difficult to think what else there is to do! Thank you for watching! #MuchasGracias."

Fans quickly responded to the news, lamenting the fact that the comedy was coming to an end. "I have loved every single second of every single episode of every single series, great comedy writing, fantastic cast," one wrote. "Please don't let this be the end, I love it. One of the best shows on TV." A second added: "Thank you for giving us ten cracking seasons! One of the best programmes on the telly box and it will go down in history. I do hope this isn't the end. That show is too good to end. But I know whatever you decide to do will be in the best interest of the show."

Following its cancellation, the show hit the road for a special live tour, Benidorm Live, also written by Derren, which wrapped in April this year.

