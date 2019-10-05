What is Strictly star AJ Pritchard's net worth? AJ Pritchard has made his fortune through his professional dance career

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has previously opened up about how much he loves choreographing dances and performing to millions of people every Saturday night on the hugely popular dancing show AND he gets paid handsomely for doing so! The 24-year-old has an incredible net worth which has grown since joining the show in 2016, with his Strictly status and other TV appearances attributing to his finances. So much how is AJ's new worth? Find out here...

What is AJ Pritchard's net worth?

According to NetWorthStats.com, AJ currently has over £400,000 thanks to his variety of television appearances. It has been reported that no matter how far they get in to the competition, Strictly professionals will earn a flat rate of £50,000 per series, but this is by far the only show AJ has taken part in! The star has also taken part in the Strictly Live Tour, which is thought to pay performers £70k each, his very own solo tour, where he earned around £35k, the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals Tour, which reportedly paid £35k per pro, and finally, he has performed in pantomimes, and reportedly received a pay cheque of £100,000 for his efforts.

Is AJ Pritchard the richest Strictly pro?

It is thought that AJ is the third most well off professional on Strictly Come Dancing, with Kevin Clifton earning more thanks to his stints on ITV's All Star Musicals, the dance show Burn The Floor and his leading role of Rock Of Ages, while Oti Mabuse tops the list thanks to judging ITV's Greatest Dancer, as well as becoming the ambassador of Specsavers' Spectacle Wearer of the Year, which is thought to have paid her £100k.

What is AJ's dance partner Saffron Barker's net worth?

Meanwhile, AJ's dance partner Saffron Barker is thought to be worth an estimated £802,000 thanks to her blossoming Instagram and YouTube pages, her number one Sunday Times bestseller, Saffron Barker vs Real Life, and her three homeware ranges with Primark. The pair recently had an awkward encounter with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, as the cheeky presenter asked if they were in a relationship while interviewing them about the show. Saying 'no' in unison, AJ explained: "She is a hot blonde also so I’m very happy when I to dance with her... It’s the profession, Piers. Obviously if you wanna make it work, you obviously do 12 hours a day in the studio. You wanna do fantastic for 12 million people live on Saturday night. You work hard."

Who is AJ Pritchard dating?

AJ is dating fellow dancer Abbie Quinnen, who he met during a dance tour. He shared a beautiful snap of himself with her during their first holiday at the Aldemar Knossos Royal on the Greek island of Crete back in June. Holding hands in the photo, AJ simply captioned his: "Feeling HAPPY..." while Abbie captioned hers: "Making memories". The pair were still going strong in August, where it appears that Abbie met AJ's brother, Love Island's Curtis.