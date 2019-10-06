Anneka Rice is the second celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing Kevin Clifton said his partner had made him proud

Anneka Rice's dream of dancing in another beautiful dress has come to end as she was the second celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday. The TV presenter danced a Kill Bill-themed Charleston to the song Woo Hoo by The 5.6.7.8’s with her dance partner Kevin Clifton on Saturday. But the Movie Week routine failed to impress the judges, who awarded it just 11 points.

Anneka and Kevin's Charleston was inspired by Kill Bill

Members of the public weren't impressed either, landing Anneka and Kevin in the bottom two on Sunday's results show, alongside David James and his partner Nadiya Bychkova. David and Nadiya had earlier performed an American Smooth to Seal's Kiss from a Rose, a song from the Batman Forever soundtrack. The two couples did their best in the dance-off, but Shirley, Bruno, and their fellow judges Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel-Horwood all felt that Nadiya and retired footballer David were the stronger couple.

Craig said: "For commitment and improvement, I’d like to save David and Nadiya," Motsi agreed, saying: "I felt a more emotional show, a stronger couple - I’m going to save David and Nadiya," while Bruno added: "I would go for the couple that was more convincing and that delivered more under pressure, the performance was up a notch from Saturday night. David and Nadiya." Shirley's vote wasn't needed to make the result count, but she revealed: "Yes, I would have also saved David and Nadiya."

Anneka made her name on 1980s TV shows like Treasure Hunt

Interviewed by Tess after the result was announced, Anneka said the judges reached the right verdict. "To be honest, I’d have saved David and Nadiya. I’ve just loved this whole thing; I’ve not one negative about the whole experience. We’ve worked really hard, I’m covered in bruises. I love this man; it’s been a joy to have that honour, that privilege of learning to dance. It’s a whole new world to me Tess. I love all that gang up there," she said.

Kevin then paid an emotional tribute to his partner, telling Anneka: "You’ve put in so much commitment and so much effort. We worked about four hours on one step on that Charleston and you delivered that waltz last week… then to come out and deliver that Charleston - the improvement you’ve made, I’m so proud of you, it’s been an absolute joy."

