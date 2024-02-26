Susanna Reid leads messages of support as Good Morning Britain star receives 'emergency surgery'

Good Morning Britain's Richard Gaisford was hospitalised on Sunday. Announcing the news on social media, the journalist, 51, thanked the NHS for their "amazing care," after he was forced to undergo "emergency surgery" in Portsmouth.

"Not quite the Sunday I'd planned. Many thanks to the incredible team @PHU_NHS for amazing care and a spot of emergency surgery," he began. "NHS at its very best. I realise there are untold pressures at the moment, but the service I received was first class and hugely appreciated."

Following Richard's announcement, Susanna Reid was among the first to reach out, wishing the GMB Chief Correspondent a "Swift recovery." Fellow ITV star Lorraine Kelly has also penned a message of support, tweeting: "Hope you are ok @richardgaisford."

© ITV Susanna Reid was among the first to share her support

"Take care," added GMB weather presenter Laura Tobin. Meanwhile, Sky News' Jonathan Samuels quipped: "Oh no! Hope you're ok. (PS you're still needed live at 0600)."

With Richard's surgery coming as a total surprise, the journalist was notably absent from Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain. Giving fans an update on his condition, Susanna and her co-host, Richard Madeley, addressed the news live on air.

After sending their "very best" to the star, Susanna and Richard praised the NHS for taking such good care of their colleague.

It's unclear when Richard will return to the show, but here at HELLO!, we're sending our best wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Monday's episode of GMB also marked the first following Ben Shephard's departure

Richard's absence from Good Morning Britain marks another major change to this week's lineup. As fans will know, Monday marks the programme's first run, following the departure of Ben Shephard. Announced as one of the new co-hosts of This Morning, Ben will begin his new presenting role this week. He'll be joined by Cat Deeley.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ben has been announced as a new presenter on The Morning

Ahead of Ben's move to This Morning, the 49-year-old made his final appearance on Good Morning Britain last week. Tearing up as he delivered his final sign-off, he said: "The alarm going off has never been anything I've enjoyed but what I have known is as soon as I get in here, I'll be surrounded by you brilliant, incredible, challenging, chaotic, fabulous people that make me better at what I do," he said.

"It's not lost on me that I wouldn't be able to do it if you lot weren't amazing and been fabulous friends and brilliant colleagues."