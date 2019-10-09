Angelina Jolie gives parenting advice: you don’t have to be perfect Brad Pitt's ex-wife has strong opinions on the topic!

Angelina Jolie shared her best parenting advice at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in London on Wednesday. Speaking to press outside the event, the actress revealed that she related to the fact that her character "wants to be a good mom". The mum-of-six unsurprisingly said that's a goal that is important to her, too, and shared her child-rearing philosophy, explaining: "We probably all have this idea – I know I did before I had kids – that to be a perfect mother, you have to be a perfect person and that's just not true. You have to do your best and be willing to put your child before you." Angelina revealed that Maleficient "loves being a mom," and confirmed that that actress does, too.

The actress openly shared her feelings about being a mother

The 44-year old also spoke movingly about the need for all of us to be true to ourselves, saying: "We all have something inside of us that maybe we feel is misunderstood or if we let it out completely and be completely who we are it might not be accepted. But then I think what are we doing on this earth if we can't figure out what that is that makes us uniquely us, to be it and then to find those who accept us for it."

Talking about how to cope when others are critical, Angelina said: "I hope everybody pushes back, there's so much judgement these days. Be more and more yourself and shut it down." As to her experience working on the film, Angelina said it was "a dream," gushing about her co-stars Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Angelina praised her co-star, Elle Fanning

She said that Elle, who also starred alongside her in the 2014 original, was: "Just as kind and as grateful as ever, she's grown into such an extraordinary young woman," and called Michelle Pfeiffer, "Brilliant and funny and wonderful."

