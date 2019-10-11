Angelina Jolie reveals near-miss while filming stunts for new Maleficent: Mistress of Evil movie The second Maleficent film is released in cinemas on 18 October

Angelina Jolie has revealed a near-miss moment with a co-star while performing and filming stunts for her latest role as the titular character in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The actress was speaking to HELLO! and other reporters at a press conference for the film when she opened up about filming the impressive stunts and flying moves that feature in the film. Speaking on how she performs the wire-work and the physical technical abilities that the role requires, Angelina said: "you get the wire-work and your horns are hitting … there's so many different funny things to think about."

The 44-year-old went on to state how the wire-work in the second film made a nice change from the previous film. She said: "it was actually fun to make as usually I'm the only one with horns flying, and then to watch everybody else and think 'you're about to break your horn off!'."

The mum-of-six also went on to reveal a near-miss injury with her co-star Sam Riley, who plays Maleficent's right-hand and confidante, Diaval. The actress jokingly said: "You [Sam] impaled me once flying," but it seems that, luckily, Sam mastered the technique after the near-miss, with the actor stating: "Yeah the one thing I learned with the wire work is it's all in the glutes, it's all in the bum!"

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is the second instalment in the Maleficent franchise and sees Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning and Imelda Staunton all reprising their previous roles, with Hollywood heavyweights Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michelle Pfeiffer joining the cast. The film sees the return of Maleficent, protector of the Moors, as she fights to keep her goddaughter Aurora from marrying Prince Charles, which leads to a strain on Aurora and Maleficent's relationship.

Angelina spoke of the mother-daughter relationship between her character and Aurora while at the European premiere for the new release in London on Wednesday night. The actress told HELLO! and other reporters that she related to the fact that her character "wants to be a good mom". She continued: "We probably all have this idea – I know I did before I had kids – that to be a perfect mother, you have to be a perfect person and that's just not true. You have to do your best and be willing to put your child before you."

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is released in cinemas in the UK and US on 18 October.

