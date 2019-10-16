Former Emmerdale star Leah Bracknell dies aged 55 Leah Bracknell has passed away aged 55

Leah Bracknell has died after a long battle with stage four lung cancer, her manager has confirmed. She was 55. Her manager released a statement which read: "It is with the deepest sadness that Leah Bracknell’s family confirm that Leah passed away in September, three years after her diagnosis with stage 4 lung cancer. They would like to thank all the public for their support and generosity which contributed to the extension and quality of her life over the past three years. Leah continued to embrace life and faced her illness with positivity. Many aspects of her journey can be found on her blog."

Leah has passed away aged 55

She continued: "Leah was best known and much loved as Zoe Tate in Emmerdale. She also had roles in Judge John Deed, A Touch of Frost, The Royal Today and DCI Banks to name just a few, as well as numerous appearances on stage and in pantomime. As well as acting, Leah was also an accomplished yoga teacher and shamanic healer. ‘Leah had an energy and enthusiasm for life, a kind heart and much love to give to those around her. ‘Her family have asked for privacy at this very sad time.’"

Leah Bracknell was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2016

The former Emmerdale star was first diagnosed with the terminal illness in 2016, where they gave her just months to live, and was vocal about treatments as well as frank about her search for a "miracle cure", most recently taking part in an immunotherapy clinical trial. Leah tried numerous tactics to keep alive and ease her pain - including using cannabis oil which she made herself. At the time, she said: "I'm running out of time, I'm terminal and I'm doing all I can to prolong that and I’ve also broken the law. I've made myself into a criminal because I used cannabis. I'm not going to do what I’m told – and that includes dying when you say I'm going to die, that includes accepting your prognosis, that includes people telling me what medicines I should or shouldn’t take."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.