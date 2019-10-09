Strictly dancers play hilarious prank on Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly's Johannes has said that his fellow dancers pranked him during Saturday's show. The 29-year-old pro revealed that Johannes Radebe, 33, and Giovanni Pernice, 29, pinched his phone when he left it unattended and took dozens of photos of themselves. Taking to Instagram, Aljaz posted a snap of Johannes and Giovanni with the caption: "I left my phone in the studio (unattended) going thru photos today and noticed someone's found it and took about 30 photos. This is one of them! Cheeky."

This isn't the first time Aljaz has delighted his fans with photos this week. On Wednesday, the Strictly star shared a snap of his sister Lara - and they look practically identical. Aljaz shared the sweet family picture to celebrate Lara's birthday, and also included a picture of his sweet niece, Zala. Many of his hundreds of thousands of followers were quick to point out how adorable little Zala is. In the comments section, lots of the dancer's fans wrote things like: "Beautiful Zala, lovely picture, how quick time flies," and "She is so adorable! Bless her! So cute!"

Cheeky Johannes and Giovanni stole Aljaz's phone

Aljaz has been busy in the rehearsal studio with Emma Weymouth, who he is partnered with on this year's Strictly. The pair had a very emotional dance last week. Their beautiful foxtrot was set to a song from Downton Abbey, and ahead of their performance, Aljaz made an appearance on This Morning, where he admitted to presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that: "It’s beautiful music – the theme tune to Downton Abbey – it’s so powerful. We actually cried when we heard it for the first time."

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec surprises fans with rare photo of IDENTICAL sister

Aljaz shared a sweet snap of his niece on Tuesday

MORE: Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec is uncle goals as he gushes over baby niece

Next up, Aljaz and Emma, 33, will perform a Jive to Kim Wilde's Kids in America, meaning things are sure to heat up on the Strictly stage.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.