Everything you need to know about the Apple TV+ show Dickinson Will you be watching the new Apple TV+ period drama?

The streaming service set to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV finally launched in the UK on Friday, and with it brought along a host of new shows to get people talking! The anachronistic Dickinson is one of Apple TV+'s main three major releases. With an Oscar-worthy cast and plenty of hype, find out everything you need to know about the coming-of-age drama

What is Dickinson about?

Dickinson is a biopic about the life and times of Emily Dickinson, a famous 19th century poet who was only published less than a dozen times before her death in 1886, despite writing nearly 2,000 poems which were published posthumously. While she was known to be a recluse who lives a famously quiet life, Dickinson takes a more modern approach to her life rather than sticking close to real life, and combines modern ideologies, vernacular and soundtrack with some incredible period drama costumes.

Who is in the cast of Dickinson?

Oscar-nominee and singer Hailee Steinfeld plays Emily Dickinson, while Ella Hunt plays her best friend, Sue Gilbert. If the trailer is anything to go by, the show looks at their close bond, particularly as Susan begins to think about marriage, while Emily shuns the idea. 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Jane Krakowski plays Emily's mother, Mrs Dickinson, while Adrian Enscoe plays her older brother, Austin.

Where can I watch Dickinson?

The series was released on Apple TV+ on Friday 1 November. Like Netflix or NOW TV, you can subscribe to the streaming platform by downloading the Apple TV App. Customers who buy any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch can have a year subscription for free, sounds good to us!

Is there a trailer for Dickinson?

Does this one look like your cup of tea? Check out the exciting Apple TV+ trailer for the new series here!