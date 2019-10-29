Dublin Murders fan explains main mystery with this theory Unlikely, but this could well hold all of the answers!

Episode five of the Dublin Murders aired on Monday night, and if Twitter is anything to go by, fans still don't have a clue about what on earth is going on! The show, which follows two detectives as they investigate the murder of a teenage girl, has introduced a whole host of other mysteries. One of the main unresolved questions is what exactly happened to Jamie and Peter, two teenagers who went missing in the 1980s, leaving just their friend Adam to be discovered by a search party with no memories of what happened, but with blood in his shoes and a scratch in his T-shirt while holding onto a tree and screaming. One fan suggested that rather than a plausible explanation, the show might actually be similar to Stranger Things, writing: "Maybe the tree is a portal to the upside down? #DublinMurders."

What happened to Peter and Jamie?

Fans were quick to agree, with many replying to the suggestion with shocked gifs. In Stranger Things, there is a portal to a strange alternate reality through a tree, and this would certainly explain what on earth happened to the missing teenagers! Indeed, Sarah Phelps, who wrote the series, previously revealed that she gave the forest where the teens go missing a supernatural element, but it is more the human response to suspicion.

What happened to Rob's friends?

Chatting about how the series was influenced by a real-life incident where a man suggested the fates would be disturbed if a particular tree was cut down, she explained: "He won [his protest] because at some deep, metaphysical level every person involved [must have] woken up at 4am and thought 'What if he's right? What if you cut down that tree and all hell breaks loose?'" Despite the convoluted plot, fans have been enjoying the gripping series, with one writing: "How good is #Dublinmurders? So many sub plots all intertwined. Every time I think I understand what's going on, or who committed the murders, the storyline changes again. Compulsive viewing." Another added: "#DublinMurders is the best thing that’s been on telly for a long while! Brilliantly creepy!"

