Ola Jordan leaves fans surprised with ten-year Strictly Come Dancing throwback The professional dancer won Strictly in 2009

Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan was clearly feeling nostalgic as she shared a sweet throwback video with her former dance partner Chris Hollins. The footage sees the pair - who won the BBC show in 2009 - perform the Rumba to Bonnie Tyler's classic Total Eclipse of the Heart. "Oldie but goodie. Can't believe it’s been 10 years! Little throwback with Chris Hollins. #strictly #dancer #strictlycomedancing #10yearsago," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were left stunned to see the footage, with many telling the professional dancer how much they miss her on the show. "Oh I miss you on Strictly SO MUCH!!!! You always reminded me of a beautiful, talented Christmas fairy," one follower remarked, while another said: "You were my favourite professional dancer in Strictly." A third post read: "Really miss you on Strictly." A fourth fan added: "You were my favs! Can’t believe it was 10 years ago either! X."

Ola, who has also danced with Steve Backshall, Robbie Savage and Ashley Taylor Dawson, joined Strictly with her husband James Jordan in the fourth series back in 2006. Almost ten years later, Ola announced her decision to leave - and at the time, she said: "I have had an amazing 10 years on the show, but things change and I feel it's time for me to move onto other things I love Strictly and have met some amazing people and made some great friends who I will miss massively I am so grateful to the show for what it has given me. I also want to thank all of you for your continuous support throughout the show. You will never know how much it means to me I love you all."

Chris and Ola won Strictly in 2009

Although Ola and James are no longer on the show, the couple – who are expecting their first child together – continue to watch the series each week to give their verdict exclusively to HELLO!. In August, the expectant mum opened up about her journey on the show as she revealed the cheeky trick she used to play on producers to ensure she was given the celebrity dancer she wanted.

"It's actually quite funny, but when you do those group numbers in the first week of rehearsals and you're partnered with all different people – if there is a really tall person for example and you don't want him because you can tell he's not very good – you then put really flat shoes on," Ola told HELLO! magazine.

"You don't put high heels on because you want the producers to see the big difference between you and him. This is the trick that professional dancers do, the girls, that's what we used to do when I was on the show. If I liked someone and I thought, 'Oh he's a bit tall but I want him,' I would put heels on and then the whole two days I would dance in heels so my height was the same as him. And if I didn't like him, I would put flats on, to confuse producers a bit!"

