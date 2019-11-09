Oti Mabuse says her husband Marius Lepure has warned off all her Strictly partners The Strictly star got married to Marius Iepure in 2014

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is currently competing in the 2019 series of the show with her celebrity dance partner Kelvin Fletcher, and the pair have been impressing viewers and fans at home with their incredible dance moves. Supporting them are Kelvin's wife Eliza Marsland and Oti's husband Marius Iepure. While Eliza has been seen cheering her husband on from the audience, Marius tends to keep a low profile. However, Oti revealed that he has warned off each of her celebrity partners on the show during an appearance on Comedy Central's Your Face Or Mine back in February. In the show, host Jimmy Carr joked to Marius: "Would you go on Strictly? Would you like to be one of the professional dancers on Strictly? Or do you think it would be awkward being in the same room as the man who's having an affair with your wife?"

Oti then laughed and said: "No, my husband, he shows each and every single partner I have a warning. So they kind of stay away…" Marius then reassured Jimmy: "Don't worry – they understand very fast!" The comedian later joked that Marius reminds him of a movie villain, with the dancer obliging with a tongue-in-cheek impression, saying, "If you sleep with my wife, I'm gonna kill you."

During the episode, the couple discussed Oti's relationship with The Greatest Dancer co-star Cheryl – with the dancer playfully threatening to punch Marius after he says the singer is "attractive". Jimmy asks her, "Do you think she's attractive?" she replies: "She's beautiful!" After Marius agreed, she added: "He can't say it, because I'll punch him." As the audience laughed, she admitted that she does get jealous – and despite trying to deny that she stays in touch with her previous celebrity partners, which include Hollyoaks star Danny Mac and Paralympian Jonny Peacock, Marius insisted that she does.

Oti rarely speaks about her private life in public, though she has recently given fans more of an insight into her relationship with her husband - who she married in 2014. On Wednesday evening, she shared a photo on Instagram of their very late date night after her long day rehearsing in the dance studio. "Late date night but laughs nevertheless," she captioned the post. The 37-year-old Romanian performed as a backing dancer on Strictly in 2017 alongside his wife, but despite talks of him becoming a professional on the show, he has not yet appeared on the programme since.

