Last Christmas stars Henry Golding and Paul Feig battle it out in HELLO!'s Christmas quiz – can you do better? Are you looking forward to watching Last Christmas?

With the release of Last Christmas just around the corner on 15 November, HELLO! sat down with Henry Golding and director Paul Feig to celebrate all things festive; with a Christmas movie quiz! The pair were tasked with naming Christmas films by the quote to see who was more knowledgeable about their Christmas movies – and the winner might surprise you! Watch the video below and let us know whether you managed to beat the pair!

WATCH: Can you beat Henry and Paul in our Christmas movie quiz?

The Christmas film follows Emilia Clarke as Kate, a young woman who has lost her way in life and is making bad decision after bad decision when she meets Tom, a handsome stranger who teaches her how to appreciate life more. The synopsis reads: "As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart … and you gotta have faith." The film features music from George Michael and Wham!, hence the title, and Emilia previously opened up to HELLO! about playing Kate, explaining: "You just have to delve into the situation you find yourself. The character needed a huge amount of empathy which was very easy to bring to this storyline."

