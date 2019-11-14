The Crown's Josh O'Connor reveals most surprising fact he learnt about Prince Charles The actor attended The Crown's premiere on Wednesday night

He's starring as Prince Charles in one of the most highly-anticipated series, The Crown, and it seems that Josh O'Connor picked up some interesting trivia on the Prince of Wales while playing the role for the Netflix show.

Speaking to HELLO! on the red carpet at the series three premiere on Wednesday night, Josh revealed the most surprising thing he learnt about Charles: "He has a boiled egg with every meal, apparently, which is a good little fact!" The actor continued: "And apparently he doesn't eat lunch – I thought that was pretty mind blowing."

Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles in The Crown

Along with picking up some interesting facts about Prince Charles, Josh also revealed that his opinion on the future King "reversed" while playing him. "I don't even know what I thought of him before, I think my idea of Charles was the Spitting Image version of Charles," he told HELLO!, "I hadn't invested deeply in Prince Charles [before], but now, I've done a total reversal, I adore him, I think he's brilliant, he's done incredible work, and I loved playing him."

This may be the 29-year-old's biggest role yet, but he is also known for starring in ITV's The Durrells, which, reportedly, the Queen enjoys watching. "I've read that," Josh told HELLO!, "I don't know if that's true or not… but I hope so, that would be great!"

Joining Josh on the red carpet was actress Erin Doherty, who plays his on-screen sister Princess Anne. Erin stunned in a floor-length red dress as she told HELLO! and other reporters how much she enjoyed researching the Princess Royal for the role. "Going back through the footage, especially on YouTube, of when she was younger was just mind blowing," she said. "And I'm really excited for people to see that, because I had no idea."

Erin Doherty, who plays Princess Anne, also attended the premiere

The Crown returns to Netflix for its third series on Sunday 17 November which sees Olivia Colman taking centre stage as the Queen, Helena Bonham Carter taking on the role of Princess Margaret, and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

