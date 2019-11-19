The I'm a Celebrity campmates have only been in the jungle for two days, but they have already had their chance to win their luxury items, and fans weren't impressed by Adele Roberts' contribution. While the camp managed to win two luxury items, one being Kate Garraway's concealer, the camp mates and viewers at home alike were confused by Adele's selection; a photo of Jane MacDonald.

Adele explained the picture to the camp

The basic camp team were given the chance to win luxury items for their fellow camp mates by passing them along above a swamp, and only managed to win two, with items including James Haskell's orthopaedic pillow and Roman Kemp's family photo falling into the swamp. After Adele unveiled her luxury item, she tried to explain who Jane was to the camp, saying: "Loose Women! Cruising with Jane MacDonald? Jane and Friends? No?" Going into the Bush Telegraph, she added: "She is a national treasure and she's the queen of Wakefield... She’s my favourite Loose Woman, she’s going to get me through the jungle, I love her." She added: "Just think, whenever you’re going off to a trial, just give her a lucky rub and off you go."

Fans were slightly confused by the snap

One person wrote: "Can picture Adele now at home, packing her bags and thinking, 'Yeah everyone will be loving my photo of Jane MacDonald, it will be hilarious,'" while another added: "Adele reveals herself to be one of these people with terrible banter. A picture of Jane MacDonald." However some fans were thrilled, with one tweeting: "A photo of Jane MacDonald should hang in every home around the country." Jane herself tweeted: "Absolutely thrilled to see my picture in the jungle. @AdeleRoberts I flipping love you. Best of luck." Roman's team also took to social media about the luxury item, writing: "Today, Roman learned want an emu was, and what a Jane MacDonald was. I'm so proud of our baby boy."

