Two surprise I'm a Celeb contestants have arrived in Australia – see the pics

The two latecomers arriving at the I'm a Celebrity camp have been revealed – and we can't wait to see them enter the jungle! Although ITV has yet to confirm that the pair – Andrew Whyment and Cliff Parisi – will be entering the show, photos have emerged of the pair in Australia posing with kangaroos, koala bears and emus!

Are you looking forward to seeing Cliff in the jungle?

Andrew is perhaps best known for his role of Kirk in Coronation Street, and tried to shut down rumours that he was going into the jungle after sharing a snap of himself shopping at a garden centre with his wife just a few days earlier. He wrote: "Being dragged around @bentsgardenhome looking at the Christmas decorations @nicski31." His attempts to put fans off the scent worked perhaps too well, with one person writing: "Absolutely gutted that you're not off to the jungle, you were my favourite to win," while another added: "Why are you not in the jungle? Gutted was so looking forward to seeing you in there."

Andrew is best known for his role as Kirk in Corrie

Cliff is best known for his role as Rick 'Minty' Peterson in EastEnders, as well as Fred Buckle in Call the Midwife. The pair will complete the usual line-up of 12 contestants, who also include Adele Roberts, Kate Garraway, James Haskell, Ian Wright, Caitlyn Jenner, Jacqueline Jossa, Nadine Coyle, Roman Kemp, Andrew Maxwell and Myles Stephenson.

Fans have been loving the new series of I'm a Celebrity so far, particularly as Ant has returned to present the show with Dec after taking a year off. Viewers were particularly delighted when Ant greeted the camp with the popular 'rise and shine' meme on Tuesday, which was coined by Caitlyn's daughter, Kylie Jenner. One person tweeted: "ANT DID NOT JUST SING RISE AND SHINE IN FRONT OF CAITLYN JENNER OMG STOP," while another added: "Kylie Jenner on her way to collect her cheque from Ant for saying rise and shine."

