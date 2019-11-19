Kate Garraway reveals the annoying habits she's taking into the jungle The Good Morning Britain star has already done her first Bushtucker trial

Kate Garraway has confessed her fear that her annoying habits may rub her fellow campmates up the wrong way. The Good Morning Britain star is already three days into her I'm a Celebrity journey, but speaking exclusively to HELLO! before her trip Down Under, Kate admitted that she could potentially cause some tension in camp. "I think I might get on their nerves because I ask too many questions," the 52-year-old told us, adding: "And I talk too much. I'm hoping I'll learn when to zip it."

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Kate Garraway discusses her jungle bad habits

During the interview, the TV presenter revealed the reason behind her decision to sign up for I'm a Celeb – her children. "It's all their fault," Kate told HELLO! of her daughter Darcey, 13, and ten-year-old son Bill. "Darcey really got into the last couple of series and kept saying: ‘You should so do this Mum,’ and things like: ‘You should eat that slug from the garden, or jump off of that wall, to practise.’ It’s been a war of attrition."

Kate spoke to HELLO! about why she joined I'm a Celebrity

GALLERY: Meet the I'm a Celebrity 2019 contestants

"Mum was very nervous and quite reluctant, but Bill and I really wanted her to do it," Darcey added. "I think she will be okay sleeping outside with the animals, but she’s more nervous about eating and skydiving." Bill added: "We’ve been helping Mum get prepared and giving her tips on things like how to build fires. We’re really proud of her."

MORE: Kate Garraway's husband reveals how she'll fare in Bushtucker Trial

Kate also explained that her GMB colleagues must have had a shock when they found out she was taking part especially as she kept it a secret from them beforehand. "I can't trust them to keep a secret,” she said. "But I do think Ben Shepherd is going to be beyond delighted when he finds out as for years he has said ‘OMG I’d love to see you on the show. You are just so hilarious and I think you will be good.' He thinks I will be incredibly useless and I know he will have great pleasure seeing me squirm."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.