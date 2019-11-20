Caitlyn Jenner's closest friend Sophia Hutchins reveals concerns for her during I'm a Celebrity stint

Caitlyn Jenner's closest friend Sophia Hutchins has revealed that she was very concerned about her during her Bushtucker Trial on I'm a Celebrity. Chatting to Lorraine about watching the trial, she explained: "It hasn’t been easy to watch at all. When someone is across the globe, you kind of feel helpless to begin with and when you throw in all of these challenges and you see her crying it’s just been gut-wrenching to watch."

Caitlyn cried during her Bushtucker Trial

She continued: "When I saw her crying the first night, I was just in shock. Everyone that knows her who I've spoken with was sending me these messages saying, 'Is she ok, this isn't the Caitlyn we know?' The Caitlyn we know is super excited, super positive, super energetic, rarely sheds a tear. So we were all freaked out by that." Sophia added: "I want to call the producers and say no more snakes and no more bugs! But we knew what she was signing up for. They reached out early this year and Caitlyn had done it before back in 2003 I think, early 2000s, so she felt like she kind of knew what she was signing up for. So, I just kind of went with it."

WATCH: Kate Garraway plays Hello/Goodbye

Caitlyn has been a huge hit with fans thanks to her boundless energy and determination in the Bushtucker Trial. Following Tuesday's episode, one person tweeted: "Caitlyn is ruled out of future trials and challenges on medical grounds, sources say Caitlyn has a bad back from carrying the series on her shoulders," while another added: "We all need a Caitlyn Jenner in our lives the support she gives her fellow teammates."

Lorraine on ITV weekdays 8:30am - 9:25am