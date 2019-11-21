Who is I'm a Celebrity's Andrew Maxwell? Find out everything you need to know

Andrew Maxwell is a well-known comedian and one of the new camp mates on I'm a Celebrity, and has already made quite an impact thanks to his stressful Bucktucker trial, and his clash with Ian Wright over who was eating the last piece of alligator (spoiler alert, surprisingly no one wanted it). From his career to his family, find out everything you need to know about the jungle's funnyman here…

What is Andrew Maxwell's career?

Andrew is a comedian, having started out in 1992! He has won several awards for his comedy, including Channel 4's King of Comedy, the Time Out Live Award for Best Stand-Up and Best Irish Comedian. He has made regular appearances on Mock the Week and Never Mind the Buzzcocks, alongside Drunk History. However, fans of Ex on the Beach might recognise his voice as the narrator of Ex on the Beach. The talented comic also has a BBC Radio 4 show called Welcome to Wherever You Are.

His next career step is, of course, his time in the jungle, and he opened up to Heart Radio about his upcoming experience. He said: "I am a massive current affairs junkie but to be honest, even I have had enough. I will still vote in the general election but the idea of missing all the guff because I am doing a Bushtucker Trial does tickle me quite a bit! I am really looking forward to being in Australia and being part of this year’s I’m a Celebrity. It was a no brainer when they asked me and I said ‘yes’ immediately."

Is Andrew Maxwell married?

Andrew, 44, has indeed been married since 2016, but it appears that his wife would prefer to stay out of the spotlight. He does occasionally joke about their relationship in his stand-up routine, and revealed that he arranged for his father-in-law, who is Egyptian, to travel via Belfast to be able to attend his wedding. Andrew has three children, with the eldest, Flynn Maxwell, thought to be running his social media accounts during his time in the jungle. His youngest is just two!

Andrew's time on I'm a Celebrity

Andrew has made a good start in the jungle, and Vicky Pattison revealed on This Morning that she is rooting for the comedian. Since starting the series, he took part in a memorable Bushtucker Trial where he screamed as cockroaches were let into a helmet encapsulating his head, and also coined a catchy song while the men in the camp went to the river for a wash. He also got on the wrong side of Ian Wright, who snapped at him during dinner.

Fans were quick to support Andrew after the awkward moment, with one writing: "Not liking all the sly comments towards Andrew when all he is doing is being kind and caring towards the other campmates I bet if no one acknowledged their struggles they would be complaining that no one cares." Another added: "I'm a bit annoyed at Ian Wright for snapping at Andrew. Andrew is trying to make sure he keeps his strength up. Ian is being a whiny toddler. I get it, it's weird but at least it's not straight up nasty."