On Wednesday's episode of I'm a Celebrity, Jacqueline Jossa asked the question that has been on everyone's lips after we found out that Nadine Coyle was going into the jungle; does she really get along with her former Girls Aloud band member, Cheryl Tweedy? Despite there being plenty of rumours of the feud between the pair, Nadine was quick to deny any problems, saying that the reports were "fake news".

Nadine denied the rumours

However, viewers flocked to Twitter to discuss Nadine's response, with many suggesting that the singer might not have been entirely truthful. One person wrote: "When Nadine said she gets on with Cheryl... didn't believe her for a second," while another added: "Nadine saying she ain’'t got no beef with Cheryl when we all expected the tea to be SPILLED." Another fan praised Jacqueline on her questions, writing: "Jacqueline really is in there to find out what we wanna know, straight out asking Nadine about Cheryl."

Although most of the celebrities have been getting on well with each other in the jungle so far, there have been stirrings of a feud between Ian Wright and Andrew Maxwell. After complaining about how hungry he was, Ian angrily rebuked Andrew when he tried to insist that Ian have the final portion of food for dinner. Ian said: "I really honestly don't want no more, [James] needs it more than I do, so what he can have another one if he wants… I said I don't want no more [expletive] crocodile bro I don't want no more. There's nothing more for us to eat and then you're saying no and someone continues to ask you, it's annoying." Jacqueline later took to the Bush Telegraph to say that the celebs were starting to get "agitated".

