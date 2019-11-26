The first trailer for Andy Murray's emotional new documentary, Andy Murray: Resurfacing, is here - and fans think that they have spotted one of the tennis champion's two daughters, Sophia or Edie, in the clip. In the sweet moment, one of the youngsters runs to give their dad a big hug while he is on the tennis court, while Andy laughed and picked the little one up.

The documentary follows Andy's comeback after an operation

The new documentary tells the story of Andy's return to the top of his game after a hip resurfacing operation left him unable to walk in 2017. With interviews from Andy, his wife Kim Sears and mother Judy, the documentary will be an insight into Andy's sheer determination to get back to the top of his game despite the odds. Fans were quick to discuss the trailer on social media, with one writing: "Definitely looking forward to this. Murray's return from injury in 2019 has to be one of the best comebacks in our sport." Another added: "Murray fights adversity like a champion... love the man!"

Andy shares three children, Sophia, Edie and Teddy, with his wife Kim, and Judy has previously chatted about her grandchildren to HELLO!, admitting that the children will probably end up playing tennis themselves. "Sport often goes through families. You get into it because your parents are into it," said former Strictly Come Dancing star said at the time. "They are a little bit little at the moment and I am far more likely to teach them how to dance!"

Judy also praised Andy after he took the doubles titles at Queen's back in June, admitting that she didn't expect him to win. She said: "He hadn't really played that much going into Queen's. He had four or five practice sets in the week before, so I don't think anybody expected too much. It was just him dipping his toe into competing again. But he went straight into warrior mode and before you knew it, he had the flippin' silverware. It was great just to see him out there playing, pain-free and without the limp. He was loving it because you could be forgiven for thinking that would be the end of it."

