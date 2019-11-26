Ant and Dec were distracted during I'm a Celebrity on Monday night - find out why The pair took every opportunity to check in on the Newcastle vs Aston Villa match

Ant and Dec promised that they weren't at all distracted during show nine of I'm a Celebrity on Monday night - but we suspect the cheeky chaps aren't being entirely truthful! The pair shared a snap of the match on their phone while on jungle set on Instagram, writing: "Come on Newcastle man!!! #toontoon." They then shared another snap of themselves sat on the set watching the match on a laptop, and wrote: "Not distracted at all. Honest," along with a football emoji.

Ant watched the match on the way to the set

Of course, the pair also took to Instagram Stories to reveal their love of the game, with Dec filming Ant in the car, who is distracted while watching the match. In the clip, Dec can be heard saying: "Show nine! Ant, it's show nine?" Ant replies: "I'm watching Newcastle vs Aston Villa thank you!" The pair then revealed their frustration at the wifi issues on the set, with Dec shouting: "It's buffering! Argh! Buffering! Wifi come on!" In the final clip, Dec can be heard asking the crew: "Has anyone been Facetiming or anything in the studio?" Panning the camera to a guilty looking Ant, he then shouted: "Ant!"

Unfortunately for the presenters, they didn't get the result that they wanted as Aston Villa won 2-0, but plenty of fans took to social media to discuss the game with them. One person wrote: "Not missing much by the sounds of it," while another added: "I can just visualise @antanddec grabbing there phones out as soon as the links finished to continue watching @NUFC surprised they haven’t got a laptop on the table." A third person joked: "When you shouted ‘Get me out of hereeee’ from the bridge, my husband shouted 'Newcastle are 2 nil downnnnnnn'"

