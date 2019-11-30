Strictly Come Dancing tweeted an apology on Saturday night after the show's online voting system failed for a portion of the evening. The statement, shared on Twitter, read: "We are aware that there were some technical problems with the online vote this evening and apologise for that. The online vote is now working and voting will remain open until 9pm."

Despite assuring fans the system was now working properly, viewers of the show were left unconvinced and claimed that votes couldn't possibly be counted properly after the glitch. One viewer wrote on Twitter: "Which makes me doubt it is working properly," while another added: "Questioning the reliability of the results now!"

We are aware that there were some technical problems with the online vote this evening and apologise for that. The online vote is now working and voting will remain open until 9pm. #Strictly. — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 30, 2019

Strictly Come Dancing apologised on Twitter

It was an eventful night on Saturday's show, when the contestants and their professional dance partners lit up the ballroom with a string of incredible dances set to the sound of musicals.

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher can't contain his emotions after scoring a ten on Strictly

Fans were left concerned about the results of the vote

MORE: Strictly's Karim Zeroual given standing ovation by judge Craig Revel Horwood

By far one of the best performances of the night came from CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, who wowed with partner Amy Dowden. The two danced to a song from the musical Hairspray, and their mesmerising routine earned a standing ovation from judge Craig Revel Hoorwood, who also scored the pair a ten.

Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher also wowed on the night, and earned himself three tens and a nine. Motsi was the first judge to reveal that she would be awarding Kelvin a ten, and when he heard the exciting news the actor couldn't contain his excitement – letting out a hilarious squeal and jumping up and down with joy.

Fans were less thrilled with Alex Scott and Neil Jones' performance, and noted that the song they danced to was from the film Sister Act 2, which isn't technically a musical. Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Sister Act (film version) isn't a musical!" Another added: "Sister Act was the nuns and the musical. Sister Act 2 was about the kids and not a musical."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.