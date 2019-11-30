Strictly viewers are convinced something strange is going on after noticing this bizarre detail on the credits for the BBC show. Eagle-eyed watchers noted on Saturday night that the five remaining couples on the show are the same five that appear first in the opening credits. Fans took to Twitter to discuss the peculiar coincidence, with one writing: "The first 5 couples shown on the opening titles of #Strictly are all the couples that are currently left in the competition... Is it just coincidence?! #StrictlyComeDancing." Another added: "It’s a bit spooky that the five couples left in strictly are the first five in the credits #Strictly #SCD #StrictlyComeDancing."

It's Musicals Week on Strictly, and the entire cast are looking their best, but especially hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who look incredible. For Saturday night's show, Tess, 50, decided to wear a fun and flirty rainbow Biba dress from House of Fraser, with Sophia Webster shoes, dazzling earrings from David M Robinson and rings by Lark & Berry. Claudia, 47, meanwhile, brought the glamour, rocking a black sequin fringed dress by ASOS.

It's been a week full of surprises on the Strictly set. On Friday, EastEnders Emma Barton revealed that she was paid a surprise visit on the Strictly set by the young actors who play her children on EastEnders. Janet and William Mitchell, played by young actors Grace (whose surname is unknown) and Freddie Phillips, appeared chuffed to be on set supporting their onscreen mum in an Instagram photo shared by Emma, and the star's fans were thrilled to see the three reunited under such sweet circumstances.

Dancer Karen Hauer also had a surprise visit from none other than her boyfriend David Webb! David popped in to see how her rehearsals with partner Chris Ramsey were going ahead of Strictly's Musicals Week on Saturday and shared a sweet photo on his Instagram Stories of himself, Karen and Chris all smiling for the camera after no doubt sharing a giggle.

