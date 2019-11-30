Strictly's Karim Zeroual given standing ovation by judge Craig Revel Horwood

Karim Zeroual and his partner Amy Dowden may have just made Strictly history. The two performed a dazzling number to a song from musical Hairspray, and everyone in the ballroom was floored, including judge Craig Revel Horwood who gave the performance a rare standing ovation. The rest of the Strictly dancers could be seen bowing to Karim, and Claudia Winkleman even said that Kevin Clifton had gotten emotional over the superb performance. Needless to say, the BBC presenter scored four straight tens.

Strictly viewers were also floored by Karim's dance, and took to Twitter to say so. One wrote: "IM SCREAMING IM SO PROUD OF KARIM #STRICTLY!" While another added: "Yes!!!! Karim you owned that!!! Absolutely outstanding!!" A third hilariously noted: "Oh my goodness, Karim and Amy nailed that!! Last time a jive got me that excited!"

Last week, Karim found himself in the bottom two and was in the dance-off against AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker on Sunday. The young star later took to Instagram to thank his friends for their support, writing: " I don't even know where to start with this but first thank you to everyone who has supported me so far. All of your messages and love literally keeps me going so thank you! Really, from the bottom of my heart."

Karim wowed the judges

Despite making it through to the quarter-final, Karim revealed he was sad to see his "best friend" Saffron leave the series. "Having to be in the dance off with one of my bestie’s was awful," he said. "@saffronbarker you know how much love I have for you. You are crazy talented and the most amazing role model and you smashed every single dance with @aj11ace." He then concluded: "Again, thank you to all of you for having my back. Your kind words and love means so much. Sending love, energy and vibes right back at you."

