Comedian Chris Ramsey became the latest celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday. following the show's semi-final. This week, Chris and his professional partner Karen Hauer performed a Rumba and a Viennese Waltz that got mixed reviews from judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, leaving them bottom of the leaderboard with just 54 points out of 80. They landed in the dance-off alongside TV presenter Karim Zeroual and his partner Amy Dowden following their well-reviewed Argentine Tango and American Smooth.

Chris and Karen elected to perform their Rumba again while Karim and Amy chose the American Smooth. After both couples danced again, the judges delivered their verdict. Craig chose to save Karim and Amy, saying: "Well I loved the storytelling, particularly in both dances and I’m going to vote on the technique and for me technically the best couple were Karim and Amy." Motsi also chose to save Karim and Amy. She said: "The first time I saw this dance I thought it was brilliant but the second time I thought it was even better, so I am going to save Karim and Amy." Bruno agreed, saying: "With no disrespect, both were highly entertaining. I love you both, thank you for three months of great dancing and great entertainment. I have to choose the best dancer – Karim." Head judge Shirley didn't need to cast a deciding vote this week but said that she would also have saved Karim and Amy.

Asked by Strictly presenter Tess about his time on the show, Chris said: "Wow, I am very proud of myself. I never ever thought I would make it past week two, genuinely I had no expectations whatsoever. I am astounded and I’ve got to thank Karen, she is just amazing and is so patient it's crazy! She is awesome. I had sleepless nights in the build-up and there is no-one else who can have made it what it has been."

Karen also spoke movingly about her bond with Chris, saying: "This has been a giggle fest. Thank you, judges, for being so amazing to us. You are an amazing family man who I admire and you are awesome and I appreciated you literally from week one, not knowing how to walk, and now you are a semi-finalist and you have made all of us proud and have inspired all of us and I want to thank you for being awesome." Karim and Amy will have to bring their best footwork to the floor on Saturday when they'll compete to lift the iconic glitterball trophy against EastEnders star Emma Barton and her partner Anton du Beke and actor Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse.

