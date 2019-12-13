The Strictly Come Dancing stars were in the festive spirit on Friday night when they took part in Secret Santa and exchanged presents, but it was dancer Dianne Buswell's gift to fellow pro Giovanni Pernice that really tickled us! Taking to Instagram stories, the redhead revealed that she had treated her co-star to a new 2020 calendar… featuring none other than Graziano Di Prima! Dianne, 30, shared the hilarious moment on social media, uploading a video of Giovanni, 29, unwrapping his gift.

Dianne told the camera: "We've just had our Secret Santa with everyone. I got some beautiful earrings. You have to see what I got – I got Giovanni. In my next slide, I'm going to show you what I got him."

Dianne shared the hilarious snap on Instagram

Dianne then shared three images of Giovanni. In the first, he can be seen holding his gift, fully wrapped. In the second, Giovanni is smiling as he unwraps his present, and in the third, Giovanni poses with Graziano himself!

It's set to be an exciting weekend for the Strictly cast seeing as Saturday marks the season's finale. On Friday's It Takes Two, it was announced what songs the three remaining pairs will be dancing to.

Kelvin and Oti will perform their week one Samba – which earned them 32 points – to La Vida Es Un Carnaval. Karim and Amy will dance their impressive Jive from Musicals Week to You Can’t Stop The Beat, and Anton and Emma will perform their Viennese Waltz to Send In The Clowns from week four.

Saturday’s show will open with a spectacular group number featuring the finalists, and as an added treat for viewers, the whole class of 2019 will return to perform one final group dance together. The three final couples will then take it in turns to perform their three routines.

