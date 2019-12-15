Jamie Oliver made his television debut in his first programme The Naked Chef when he was just 24, but his kids are following in his footsteps at much younger ages! His sons Buddy, nine, and River, three, are joining their dad on his new festive TV show on Sunday evening. Jamie posted a reminder to his Instagram page, uploading a photo of himself and his youngest child with their heads together and little River appearing fascinated by what his dad was cooking up.

Jamie and his wife Jools share two sons and three daughters

The 44-year-old captioned the sweet picture: "Less than 2 hours to go!! Cooking with a 3-year-old is easy, right... Me and my little helper River have a delicious Tiramisu for you to try this Christmas. Don't forget Jamie's Easy Christmas Countdown is TONIGHT @channel4 8pm." His followers were quick to express their enthusiasm for River's new gig, commenting: "So cute, I love it," "River is such a joy to watch! Lovely recipe Jamie," and: "What an absolutely adorable little boy!" Earlier in the week, Jamie posted sneak peek photos and videos that showed him in the kitchen with Buddy, who was featured stirring a pan, and in an adorable shot showing his dad kissing the top of his head.

The chef's sons are taking after him in the kitchen

Jamie, his wife Jools and their children made a big move over the summer, relocating from their house in Hampstead Heath, north London, to a country mansion in the picturesque village of Finchingfield, Essex. Their new home, 16th-century mansion Spains Hall, set them back £6million and is located on a 70-acre estate, complete with six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

Sadly, things have been going less well for the chef's restaurant business this year, with his restaurant chain closing down in May. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show last month, Jamie explained: "It was 13 years of hard work and Fifteen was my baby, but I ran out of money, ran out of everything and it was really tough, but you have to crack on and try to get yourself together. I've had the best of it – I don't know anyone who had it better than me – and I've had the worst of it – that's life. You have to focus it to a positive."

