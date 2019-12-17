If you're a Mariah Carey All I Want for Christmas is You fan or a Wham! Last Christmas obsessive, then we have the perfect festive playlist for you this year! These tunes are some of the most memorable classics which will work its magic at either your Christmas party or whilst you're doing Christmas shopping. These Yuletide jingles are guaranteed to lift anyone's sprit - so make sure you inject some joy into the festive season with these amazing tracks. Full playlist below…
1. Merry Xmas Everybody by Slade
2. Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues
3. Somewhere Only We Know by Lily Allen
4. All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey
5. Last Christmas by Wham!
6. Let it Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! by Dean Martin
7. Do They Know It's Christmas? by Band Aid
8. Driving Home For Christmas by Chris Rea
9. One More Sleep by Leona Lewis
10. Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin' Stevens
11. 8 Days of Christmas by Destiny's Child
12. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee
13. Frosty the Snowman by Cocteau Twins
14. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town by The Jackson 5
15. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer by The Temptations
16. My Only Wish (This Year) by Britney Spears
17. Jingle Bells - Michael Bublé (ft. The Puppini Sisters)
18. Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt
19. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Judy Garland
20. Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms
21. A Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives
22. I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday by Wizzard
23. Baby it's Cold Outside by Dean Martin
24. Bad Sharon by Robbie Williams (feat. Tyson Fury)
