Marriage Story star Adam Driver might be tipped for the Best Actor nomination at the Oscars for his work on the film– but it appears that he doesn't have any plans to actually watch it! The actor walked out of an interview with NPR's Fresh Air earlier this month after being unhappy that the radio station played a clip of him singing Being Alive from the film.

Adam starred in Netflix's Marriage Story

According to The Daily Beast, while the radio station producers were aware that he didn't enjoy listening to recordings of himself, they asked him to remove his headphones while they played the clips back. Speaking about the incident, the show's executive producer, Danny Miller, said: "We don’t really understand why he left. We were looking forward to the interview—[presenter Terry Gross] thinks he’s a terrific actor, he was a great guest when he was on [Fresh Air] in 2015—so we were disappointed that we didn’t have a new interview to share with our listeners about Marriage Story."

Adam has previously opened up about

Adam previously opened up about his dislike of watching himself back to the New York, with the interviewer describing it as a "phobia". According to the profile, the Star Wars actor had previously felt ill during a premiere and hid in the greenroom during a screening of the Oscar-nominated film BlacKkKlansmen. He also opened up about his phobia in an earlier interview with Fresh Air back in 2015, explaining: "I’ve watched myself or listened to myself before, then always hate it. And then wish I could change it, but you can’t. And I think I have, like, a tendency to try to make things better or drive myself and the other people around me crazy with the things I wanted to change or I wish I could change."

People had a mixed response to the incident, with some empathising while others suggesting that he may have overreacted. One person tweeted: "I don’t know if this makes sense to non-actor folk, but we really do experience incredible anxiety watching ourselves on film. Singing is even more personal. I completely get this," while another added: "How do you get through years of embarrassing mask work at Juilliard and yet be so precious you can't listen to yourself next to Terry Gross?! Juilliard come put your boy in a Meisner class."

