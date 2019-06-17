Rag & Bone Man talks social media abuse in support for HELLO! to Kindness Rag & Bone Man has supported HELLO! to Kindness

Rag & Man Bone has opened up about his own experience with online abuse, and gave advice on how people should conduct themselves on social media. Chatting to HELLO! about the HELLO! to Kindness campaign at the European premiere for Toy Story 4, the Human singer said: "I've had people send me messages that aren't very nice and stuff like that. I'm pretty thick skinned but not everyone is."

He continued: "You know when your mum tells you to treat people nicely or treat people how you want to be treated, and in real life, most people are good at that. If you can on social media like how you are in real life, there's not going to be an issue… These people wouldn't walk up to someone in real life and be abusive towards them, because that's part of their façade of being behind a screen. If you can encourage people to be how you'd like your mother to be."

Rag & Bone Man is among many celebs who have supported the HELLO! to Kindness along with Sarah Ferguson, who wrote an online letter regarding the campaign. She previously wrote: "It's time to confront head on the fact that much of social media has become a sewer. I'm on Twitter and Instagram, and I'm grateful for the fact that they allow me to communicate directly with people who are interested, promote my charitable causes and let people read my own words rather than someone else's slant on them. But the truth is, a lot about these sites terrifies me. I rarely if ever go 'below the line' on social media or news websites and read people's comments. I know that a lot say nice things, but there's a large minority who seem to think that all the normal rules of society don't apply to the internet."

